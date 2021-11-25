Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.53

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as low as $25.32. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,979 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

