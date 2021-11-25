Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28). Approximately 24,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 221,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.53. The company has a market capitalization of £123.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

