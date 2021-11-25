Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
SAND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
