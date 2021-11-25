Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

SAND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

