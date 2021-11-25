Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $192.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $80.98. 415,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

