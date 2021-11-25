Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.60. The company has a market cap of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
