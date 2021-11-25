Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

