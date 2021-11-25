Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,850.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,668.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

