Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

