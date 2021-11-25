Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

