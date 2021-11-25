Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

