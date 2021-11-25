Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

