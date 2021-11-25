Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOAN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

