Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 368 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.