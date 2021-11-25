Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.