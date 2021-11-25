Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,295 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.26. 253,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,702. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

