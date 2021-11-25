Scotiabank Downgrades National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Hold

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$100.23.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$104.05 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.9300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

