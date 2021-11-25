Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 11,108 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

