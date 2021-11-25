Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 31,541 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $124.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

