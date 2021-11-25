Scout Investments Inc. Has $21.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,396 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.