Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,624 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 127.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 290,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4,405.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 248,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.72 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,660,092.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $742,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,500 shares of company stock worth $18,456,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

