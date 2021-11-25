Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,322 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,421,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

