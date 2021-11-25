SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 111.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 76.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 961,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 417,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 119.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 97.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMHI stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

