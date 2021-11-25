Seaport Research Partners Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Research analysts at Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

