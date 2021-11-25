Security National Bank Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.60. 2,145,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

