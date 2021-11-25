Security National Bank Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

IBM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. 3,218,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

