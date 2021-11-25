Security National Bank Has $7.42 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. 1,546,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.