Security National Bank Purchases 2,333 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 18,556,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.