Security National Bank Purchases 56 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.38. 544,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

