SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

