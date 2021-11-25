SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 978 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

