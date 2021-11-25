Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 13,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

