Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

SHG stock opened at GBX 10.97 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £114.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

