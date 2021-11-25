Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.69

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.69 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

