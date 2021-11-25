SHPING Hits Market Cap of $3.74 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $97,359.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

