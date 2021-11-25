Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSSAF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

