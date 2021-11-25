Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

SIEN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 240,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,450. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 74.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

