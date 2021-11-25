SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.