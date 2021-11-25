Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.97. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 297 shares.

Specifically, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

