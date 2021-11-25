Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.84. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,086,542 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 43.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

