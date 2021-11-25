Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

