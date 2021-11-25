SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $252.06

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.06, but opened at $277.01. SiTime shares last traded at $283.98, with a volume of 13,483 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $792,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,760 shares of company stock worth $19,520,999 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

