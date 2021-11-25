Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Purchases $3,356,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

