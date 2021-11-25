SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.69 Million

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $142.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $165.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $606.54 million, with estimates ranging from $565.90 million to $647.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.22 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.