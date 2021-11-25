Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners raised their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 812.96 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 868.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 536.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 611 ($7.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

