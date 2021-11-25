Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.48

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 4593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

