Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

