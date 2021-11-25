Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.