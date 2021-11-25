Solo Brands Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.