Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

