Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.